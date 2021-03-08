The Drop-In: Finding the Phone of the Winds on Aspen Mountain

On this episode of The Drop-In, after an tip from an anonymous artist about a new addition to Aspen’s “shrines,“ Drop-In hosts Rose and Kelsey along with The Aspen Times Arts and Entertainment Editor Andrew Travers search for the Wind Phone on Aspen Mountain.

According to a sign posted with the instillation in the woods, “The Phone of the Winds is physically connected to nowhere. It is a portal where you can speak privately to whomever you wish, alive or deceased. … The project was inspired by the Phone of the Wind in Otsuchi, Japan, built in a hilltop garden above the sea by Itaru Sasaki to communicate with a dear deceased cousin. When the tsunami struck the region in 2011 and killed over 20,000 people, the wind phone became a way for survivors to connect with lost family members.”