The Drop-In: Final Snowmass takeover of 2020
This is it for The Drop-In for 2020, and it’s a good one to end on! We’re spending the day with Allie from Snowmass Tourism as she takes us from the powder on the slopes into the interactive light installation (Luminescence) at Snowmass Base Village. Make sure to follow along with all Snowmass has to offer in the new year at gosnowmass.com
Thanks for dropping in with us in 2020, see you in 2021!
