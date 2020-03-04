The Drop-In: Fat biking on the Rio Grande Trail

March 4, 2020
Erik Skarvan, owner of Sundog Athletics, takes over this episode of The Drop-In and takes us on a fat bike adventure down the Rio Grande Trail.
March 2, 2020
Mother Nature started things off right in March with a Monday powder day, and the best part … the crowds were low and the snow was light! Aspen Mountain registered 5 inches, Aspen Highlands 6...
February 28, 2020
A little smack talk, some skiing, and a whole lot of fun on today’s episode of The Drop-In. Rose and Kelsey race down the NASTAR course at Aspen Mountain while it’s free!
February 26, 2020
Snowmass Tourism’s Allie and Sara take us Nordic skiing at the cross country center in this takeover episode of The Drop-In.
February 24, 2020
A large snow squall that moved through the Aspen area Monday morning caused the opening of Aspen Mountain to be delayed by 2.5 hours! On this episode of The Drop-In we brave the wild weather,...