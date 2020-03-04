 The Drop-In: Fat biking on the Rio Grande Trail | AspenTimes.com

The Drop-In: Fat biking on the Rio Grande Trail

News | March 4, 2020

Erik Skarvan, owner of Sundog Athletics, takes over this episode of The Drop-In and takes us on a fat bike adventure down the Rio Grande Trail.

