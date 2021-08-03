The Drop-In: Explore Aspen’s past at the Wheeler/Stallard Museum

It’s monsoon season in the Roaring Fork Valley, but don’t let that put a damper on your plans to explore.

On today’s episode of The Drop-In, we’re highlighting a rainy day-appropriate activity by heading inside the Aspen Historical Society’s Wheeler/Stallard Museum to take a look at what makes Aspen, well, Aspen, decade by decade. (Special thanks to Aspen Historical Society Vice President Nina Gabianelli for giving us a tour and sharing her wealth of knowledge!)

And if history with a side of ice cream is more your speed, on Aug. 7, 2021 from 2-4 p.m., visit the museum for the Aspen Historical Society’s annual ice cream social featuring a performance of “A Briefly Complete History of Aspen 2.0”

For more info on the museum and the Aspen Historical Society, visit https://aspenhistory.org/