The Drop-In: Explore Aspen’s past at the Wheeler/Stallard Museum
It’s monsoon season in the Roaring Fork Valley, but don’t let that put a damper on your plans to explore.
On today’s episode of The Drop-In, we’re highlighting a rainy day-appropriate activity by heading inside the Aspen Historical Society’s Wheeler/Stallard Museum to take a look at what makes Aspen, well, Aspen, decade by decade. (Special thanks to Aspen Historical Society Vice President Nina Gabianelli for giving us a tour and sharing her wealth of knowledge!)
And if history with a side of ice cream is more your speed, on Aug. 7, 2021 from 2-4 p.m., visit the museum for the Aspen Historical Society’s annual ice cream social featuring a performance of “A Briefly Complete History of Aspen 2.0”
For more info on the museum and the Aspen Historical Society, visit https://aspenhistory.org/
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
The Drop-In: Explore Aspen’s past at the Wheeler/Stallard Museum
Not all Aspen adventures happen outside.