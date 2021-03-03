The Drop-In: Discovering art on and off the mountain in Snowmass
This episode of The Drop-In is for the art and outdoor enthusiast! Sara from Snowmass Tourism is taking over today and bringing viewers on an art tour from Town Park to the top of Alpine Springs for just a taste of all the art you can discover both on and off the mountain in Snowmass.
If you know where to look, you can discover a plethora of art installations both on and off the mountain in Snowmass.