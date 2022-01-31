The Drop-In: Cross-country skiing at the Aspen Nordic Center
Our toes are clipped in but our heels are free as we get ready to cross-country ski! On this episode of The Drop-In, Rose gets a bit out of her skiing comfort zone and tries classic Nordic skiing at the Aspen Nordic Center located at the Aspen golf course. The Aspen Snowmass Nordic Ski Trail System is the largest free trail system in the country. To learn more visit http://www.aspennordic.com
