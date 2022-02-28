The Drop-In: Cross country ski tour through Ashcroft
Kelsey and Rose are back on cross country skis for this episode of The Drop-In, this time exploring the trails around the Ashcroft Ghost Town up to the Pine Creek Cookhouse and back. We started by renting skis at the King Cabin, then took the River Run trail that winds down by the Ghost Town of Ashcroft and along the river and up tot the Cookhouse, where we then took the Flynn trail back to King Cabin and the parking lot. It costs $25 for a full day adult pass to access the groomed trails and $15 for a half day pass. Rentals (boots, poles, skis) cost $25 total. For more information about the Ashcroft Touring Center, visit pinecreekcookhouse.com/winter/
It’s an over the river and through the woods type vibe for this episode of The Drop-In, as Kelsey and Rose are back on cross country skis to do a nordic tour through Ashcroft.