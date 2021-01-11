The Drop-In: Cold temps and hiccups at Highlands
Don’t let the sunshine fool you, it was absolutely frigid on the slopes this Monday (so cold in fact that Drop-In host Rose got the hiccups). But chilly temperatures aside, the snow was expertly groomed, the views were picture perfect and the crowds were light as we kick off this week of Drop-In episodes on Aspen Highlands.
Join us as we kick off this week of Drop-In episodes on Aspen Highlands.