The Drop-In: Climbing on Gold Butte and saying goodbye to summer

For this final episode of The Drop-In for the summer 2021 season, your hosts Kelsey and Rose are enjoying an evening rock climbing session at Gold Butte.

The Gold Butte climbing area in Aspen is managed by Pitkin County Open Space and Trails and consists of bolted routes that range from 5.7 to 5.11. While the walls here are great for climbing in the evening and the winter due to the amount of sun they get, the rock is a sandstone and can be soft and loose, so make sure you do not climb when its wet or damp and be mindful of the holds you use. Helmets are recommended when climbing/ belaying at Gold Butte due to the loose rock.

Click here for more information on Gold Butte.

The Drop-In will return for the 2021/22 ski season, which typically kicks off in Aspen-Snowmass in November on Thanksgiving.