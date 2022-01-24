The Drop-In: Chairlift chats and saying goodbye to X Games Aspen 2022
On this episode of The Drop-In, we’re doing a chairlift chat with Aspen Times photographer Kelsey (and Drop-In host) about her X Games Aspen 2022 experience as she shares some of her best memories and favorite photos from this year’s X Games. And it wouldn’t be a Drop-In without a quick run down the mountain, so we also take some turns through a tree trail and past Fort Frog at Buttermilk.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
The Drop-In: Chairlift chats and saying goodbye to X Games Aspen 2022
https://youtu.be/N2FJJHJCmag