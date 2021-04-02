The Drop-In: Celebrating day 100 with a hike up Highland Bowl
On this episode of The Drop-In: It’s a day of firsts! Drop-In host Kelsey earns her 100 day pin for the first time and celebrates by hiking the Highland Bowl, also for the first time.
Note: Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk close for the season on Easter Sunday (April 4).
Drop-In host Kelsey earns her 100 day pin for the first time and celebrates by hiking the Highland Bowl, also for the first time. Congratulations, Kelsey!