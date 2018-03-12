 The Drop-In: Breakfast at Bonnie’s (video) | AspenTimes.com

Bonnie’s is an Aspen Mountain institution. Known for its pancakes, indulgent apple strudel and comforting soups, this is a spot that is filled with history and is a must do for breakfast or lunch. Take a peek at what it means to breakfast at Bonnie’s and how the heck to get there when you’re skiing (or snowboarding) Aspen Mountain.