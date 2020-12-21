The Drop-In: Blue skies at Buttermilk
On this episode of The Drop-In, we are checking out conditions on Buttermilk just a few days after the ski area opened for the season. The weather was great, but with a thin base, the snow was hit or miss.
9-year-old suffers minor injuries after fall from West Buttermilk lift
A 9-year-old boy had to be rescued from the West Buttermilk lift over the weekend and was dropped approximately 23 feet to pads placed below the lift, according to an Aspen Skiing Co. spokesman.