The Drop-In: Back at Buttermilk (video)

December 10, 2018

Buttermilk opened for the season on Saturday, Dec. 8 with "wall to wall" terrain. On this episode of The Drop-In we take a look at the snow coverage on Tiehack, the newly reopened Fort Frog and take a run down main Buttermilk.
