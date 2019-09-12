The Drop-In: Axes and Arms 9/11 Climb

We joined local area first responders who gathered in the parking lot adjacent to the Snowmass Rodeo on Sept. 11, 2019 for the fourth annual Axes and Arms 9/11 Climb.

The group of roughly 50 firefighters, paramedics, law enforcement and families met Wednesday evening to walk over 3 miles from the Town Park bus stop up to the Top of the Village, gaining 956 feet in elevation, which is the highest number of feet the New York responders who went into the first World Trade Center tower climbed on Sept. 11, 2001.