The Drop-In: AVSC race team tackles a powder day at Aspen Highlands
The Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club race team went to Aspen Highlands to train on March 10, 2021, but instead they found some fresh snow and were treated to a powder day! Join the team as they float through powder, navigate some tree trails in Temerity and huck a cliff or two on this takeover episode of The Drop-In.
Join the AVSC race team as they float through powder, navigate some tree trails in Temerity and huck a cliff or two on Aspen Highlands on this takeover episode of The Drop-In.