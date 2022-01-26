The Drop-In: AVSC drops in on the Olympic Send-off
Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club joined the community in sending off Hanna Faulhaber, Alex Ferreira, and Hailey Swirbul to the 2022 Olympics in Beijing. Watch the speeches and hear the excitement from the crowd as we wish our local athletes the best of luck from Aspen.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
The Drop-In: AVSC drops in on the Olympic Send-off
Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club joined the community in sending off Hanna Faulhaber, Alex Ferreira, and Hailey Swirbul to the 2022 Olympics in Beijing. Watch the speeches and hear the excitement from the crowd…