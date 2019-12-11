 The Drop-In: AVSC Big Mountain team takeover | AspenTimes.com

The Drop-In: AVSC Big Mountain team takeover

News | December 11, 2019

In this Dec. 11 Drop-In takeover an Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club Freestyle Team shows us how they like to spend an afternoon shredding on Aspen Highlands.

Huge thanks to Big Mountain coach Johnny Rossman and his freestyle crew for taking over this episode of The Drop-In!

