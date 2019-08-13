The Drop-In: Aspen-Sopris Ranger District encourages proper road bike etiquette
There has been a noticeable increase in road bike and e-bike users on the road to the Maroon Bells this year, and these cyclists aren’t always adhering to the rules of the road. Shelly Grail, recreation manager for the Aspen-Sopris Ranger District, took us on a trip to the Maroon Bells in this episode of “The Drop-In” and shared the top rules to remember for those biking (and driving) up to the Maroon Bells.
