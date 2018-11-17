 The Drop-In: Aspen Mountain Opening Day (video) | AspenTimes.com

The Drop-In: Aspen Mountain Opening Day (video)

What a great opening day on Aspen Mountain!  Check out the fun on the hill in this episode of the Drop-In with bonus footage at the end with the new Aspen Mountain Manager.

