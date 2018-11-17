The Drop-In: Aspen Mountain Opening Day (video)November 17, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) November 17, 2018What a great opening day on Aspen Mountain! Check out the fun on the hill in this episode of the Drop-In with bonus footage at the end with the new Aspen Mountain Manager. Share Tweet Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted. Trending In: NewsHistoric Redstone Castle comes back to life along the Crystal RiverFinal Stranahan donation sterilizes upper LenadoAspen Skiing Co. alters dog hours for uphillers at Buttermilk, Snowmass and HighlandsStrafe Outerwear and Thai eatery on Snowmass Mall this winter, added employee housing in the works
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.