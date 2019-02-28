 The Drop-In: Aspen Curling Club takeover (video) | AspenTimes.com

The Drop-In: Aspen Curling Club takeover (video)

Did you know there is a Curling Club in Aspen? Did you also know that curling is Mr. T’s favorite Olympic sport? Every Wednesday teams meet at the Aspen Ice Garden for camaraderie, competition and curling.

