The Drop-In: Aspen Curling Club takeover (video)February 28, 2019 Share Tweet Comments (0) February 28, 2019Did you know there is a Curling Club in Aspen? Did you also know that curling is Mr. T’s favorite Olympic sport? Every Wednesday teams meet at the Aspen Ice Garden for camaraderie, competition and curling. Share Tweet Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted. Trending In: NewsReport: Aspen men ski through avalanche debris before deadly slideSkico says season ski pass users are ‘out in force’ because of snow conditionsReport: Aspen men ski through avalanche debris before deadly slideThe season here, Aspen boys lacrosse looks to move on from recent tragedy
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.