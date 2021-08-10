The Drop-In: An evening walk to Weller Lake
Located about 9 miles east of Aspen up Independence Pass, Weller Lake Trail is a short (only .6 miles each way) and easy hike into the Collegiate Peaks Wilderness that ends at Weller Lake.
On this episode of The Drop-In, join us as we take an evening walk through the woods to Weller Lake.
