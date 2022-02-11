The Drop-In: Ajax History Tour with Tony
Today, we drop in with Tony Vagneur on the Aspen Historical Society’s history ski tour on Aspen Mountain. We learned SO MUCH and the tour is amazing for both visitors and locals alike. The tour lasts an hour with at least 7 stops from the Silver Queen Gondola to Ruthie’s and then ending on the top of Little Nell. The tours will be running through April 15 on Fridays at 11 am and 1 pm. This is one of those absolutely special and FREE activities in town. Learn more about our town’s history in skiing and mining.
