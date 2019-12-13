The Drop-In: A Windy Morning on Aspen Mountain

December 11, 2019
In this Dec. 11 Drop-In takeover an Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club Freestyle Team shows us how they like to spend an afternoon shredding on Aspen Highlands. Huge thanks to Big Mountain coach Johnny...
December 9, 2019
In the past 24 hours, Aspen Skiing Co. measured 11 inches of fresh snowfall at Aspen Highlands, making Monday, Dec. 9, a powder pancake day!
December 6, 2019
For the 4th episode of this season’s Drop-In series, we check out some of the open runs on Snowmass.
December 4, 2019
For Episode 3 of The Drop-In Season 3, local Josh Petersen takes us up Aspen Mountain on a Bluebird Day.
December 2, 2019
Surrounded by large amounts of family, friends, community members and strudel, the inspiring and legendary Klaus Obermeyer celebrated his 100th birthday in Bavarian style at the Hotel Jerome on Monday, Dec. 2.