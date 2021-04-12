The Drop-In: A true lunch lap on Aspen Mountain
When you order a burger on the gondola and then eat it on the next lift ride up, it’s truly a lunch lap. On this episode of The Drop-In, we’re celebrating our final week of episodes for the winter 2020/21 season with some slushy snow and spring lunch laps on Aspen Mountain.
