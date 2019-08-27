The Drop-In: A hike to Thomas Lakes

The hike to Thomas Lakes, tucked at the base of Mount Sopris, is a close to 8 mile out and back trail tucked in between Basalt and Carbondale. The trail is rated as moderate, primarily due to the length of the hike, although there are a few steeper sections.

When we hiked this for The Drop-In at the end of August, there were amazingly still an abundance of wildflowers along the trail, which winds through forest, aspen groves and meadows while providing some breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains and the valley below.