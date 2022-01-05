The Drop-In: a dual activity day with Kaya
On today’s episode, we drop in with Snowmass Sun reporter Kaya Williams on a blustery day on Snowmass. The nordic queen then takes us on a lap around the North Star Nature Preserve groomed track.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
In Snowmass Village, addressing short-term rentals starts with identifying problem
Anecdotal evidence abounds when it comes to Snowmass Village’s short-term rental landscape. But officials also hope to get some hard numbers, too.