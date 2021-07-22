The Drop-In: A Day in Snowmass with Allie and Sara
The Drop-In: A Day in Snowmass with Allie and Sara
Snowmass Tourism’s Allie and Sara take us on an adventurous day in their town. They start the day with a ride from the Snowmass Village Mall to Maroon Lake on e-bikes, followed by an evening at the local rodeo and a comedy show. We’re so jealous of their fun day, we just may have to do it, too!
