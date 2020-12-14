 The Drop-In: A case of the Mondays on Aspen Mountain | AspenTimes.com
The Drop-In: A case of the Mondays on Aspen Mountain

We had a total case of the Mondays on The Drop-In today. After a weekend full of fresh snow in Aspen-Snowmass, we went up Aspen Mountain bright and early on Dec. 14 only to have our camera fail on our final run! But don’t worry, we still have some fun footage for you!

 

