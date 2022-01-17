The Drop-In: 98% of terrain is open in Aspen Snowmass
According to Aspen Skiing Co., 98% of terrain is open for riding across their four mountains. With almost limitless options, your Drop-In hosts, of course, chose to ski on Aspen Mountain. Join us as we enjoy this sunny Monday!
