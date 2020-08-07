The Collective to host live story slam Sunday

An image of The Collective building and the rink area in Snowmass Base Village on July 7, 2020. (Maddie Vincent/Snowmass Sun).

Maddie Vincent/Snowmass Sun

The Collective in Snowmass will host a live, socially distanced story slam Sunday.

The free event, put on by local nonprofits Lead with Love and Alya Howe Performing Arts Umbrella, is set to feature four storytellers who will speak within the theme “AL(L)ONE.” Each storyteller explored this theme through a virtual storyteller workshop and slam hosted by Lead with Love in June.

Seating at the live event Sunday will be limited and reservations are required. To RSVP, email rsvp@thecollectivesnowmass.com. The slam will start at 6 p.m. and will also be livestreamed on The Collective’s Facebook page.