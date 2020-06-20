Aspen History: The Classic takes off
According to the Aspen Times on June 21, 1984, that year’s Wine Classic “was attended by twice as many oenophiles as came to drink wine at last year’s premiere event. So it was a case of double vision for the organizers of the classic, who agreed that they had an excellent turnout — and that equally important, the vintners were pleased with the weekend. More than 250 wine connoisseurs paid to attend, and helping to drain the bottles were 67 vintners, their associates and more than 100 Aspen volunteer workers and tasters. Seasoned oenophiles and novitiates alike may look forward to next year’s classic late in June.”
