The Classic isn’t a big moment just for chefs, sommeliers; city gardening crew rises to moment

The horticulture team — three full-time employees and eight temporary helpers — put all the flowers in dirt over a three-week period.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

It takes a tiny but mighty army to prepare the landscape for the Food & Wine Classic and what follows in Aspen. This season’s wet and delayed start to the growing season certainly impacted plans for Aspen’s Parks and Open Space.

“We think of Food & Wine as the deadline to get summer plantings in the ground and to get the parks clean and ready for summer traffic,” said Matt Kuhn, the city’s parks and open space director. “We do all of this maintenance and flower planting, not solely for Food & Wine but, more importantly, to make the city beautiful for residents and summer tourists. We plant thousands of flowers throughout the mall, Rio Grande Park, and a variety of other places.”

The flower order is placed in the fall each year. A nursery in Fort Collins grows the specific request for the city of Aspen. This year, three truckloads delivered 86 species of annual flowers, including snapdragons, salvia, petunias, pansies, echinacea, delphinium, and begonias.

The grass — that wasn’t as easy to green this year.





“With the cool and wet spring, turf has been slow to grow. We are several weeks behind where we typically are in the growing season,” Kuhn said.

The Aspen pedestrian malls, a the three-block thoroughfare in downtown. Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times file photo

“One thing we did later than normal was put grow tarps over Wagner Park in late May. This creates a greenhouse effect, increasing temperatures and speeding turf growth. That park gets so much traffic and so many dogs that we need to close it for a bit to rest and recover. Dog waste and heavy foot traffic aren’t the most conducive for growing grass.”

The Parks and Open Space Department is also responsible for sanding and oiling all the benches in the pedestrian mall each spring. They also tend to their perennials in Rio Grande Park and John Denver Sanctuary, trimming back last year’s growth to make room for the new buds and blooms.

“We’re thankful that we had a volunteer partnership that helped prepare our perennial beds last fall, so we are in a better situation this early in summer,” said Kuhn.

The tiny army grows during big events such as Food & Wine and Fourth of July.

“Most of our employees are working, cleaning up after the parade, and during F&W, we maintain the grass that is exposed in the venue,” he said. “We also have staff for extended hours to service the public restrooms on the mall and to keep the downtown core clean.”