‘The Beach Show’ keeps things light with Base Village art show

"Come Sail With Me," a work by Matty Davis, will be on display at "The Beach Show" at Straight Line Studio in Base Village on Jan 14, 2022. Davis also curated the show.

Matty Davis/Courtesy image

Curator and artist Matty Davis likes to keep things light. Wear-a-wetsuit-to-a-party, put-240-beach-balls-in-a-gallery light.

He plans to do both at “The Beach Show,” a summer-themed show in the dead of winter that will feature the works of eight artists at Straight Line Studio in Base Village from 6-9 p.m., Jan. 14. Davis and studio owner Kelley Peters will have works on display alongside those of Clarity Fornell, Paul Keefe, Claire Tweedy, Heather Quinn, Teal Wilson and Jaik Winbrush.

“I’m just such a comical kind of guy, where I look for something weird and kind of interesting to add to every one of our shows and how we can make it better, how we can be the talk of the town so we get another invite to do another show at another place,” Davis said.

He aims to organize shows that are different from the status quo of more “serious” gallery openings.

“You go to a lot of shows here and they’re great, they’re fun, but I want to pick it up and just do something no one else is doing,” Davis said.





“Tia,” a work by Heather Quinn, will be on display at "The Beach Show" at Straight Line Studio in Base Village on Jan 14, 2022. Quinn said in an interview that she sees the lighthearted approach to the opening as one that’s “more relaxed” as well as “more ... community-based and fun.”

Heather Quinn/Courtesy image

The fresh take is one that some of the artists who are showing at The Beach Show view it as an easier entry point to the sometimes stodgy world of art.

“It lends itself to the idea of art being more accessible: your work being more accessible, the artists themselves being more accessible,” said Tweedy, a photographer who will be showing some standalone photographs as well as some overlaid with paintings by Davis.

The lighthearted energy also changes “the concept of interacting with the work,” she added.

“It’s fun, you’re partying, but you’re also interacting with the buyers, you’re interacting with the artists, and I think it kind of takes (in) people who might not be art buyers, art collectors, or even someone who would … feel comfortable going to an art show,” she said. “I think it kind of brings people into a different headspace about it.”

It’s a premise embodied in the artwork on display as much as the vibe of the space for artists like Wilson, a Snowmass Village-based painter, printmaker, illustrator and muralist.

“I try to make my work really accessible, and whenever I show, I really try to engage people and talk to new faces, and just really make sure that everybody feels comfortable, … because I know that art spaces can be really stuffy and pretentious, and I really want to sort of shed that and just make it fun and easy for everybody,” Wilson said.

A show of her work at Fat City Gallery in Aspen last summer featured abundant “My Little Pony” motifs; she’ll be repurposing an older work for the beach theme for the show at Straight Line.

“Art … should be something that everybody should be able to bring a little bit of themselves to,” Wilson added.

kwilliams@aspentimes.com