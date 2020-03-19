The Aspen Times to host coronavirus webinar

Glen Mays, chair of the Department of Health Systems, Management and Policy in the Colorado School of Public Health at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

The Aspen Times will host an informational webinar addressing some commonly asked coronavirus questions Thursday, March 19 at 2 p.m.

It will be available live at AspenTimes.com/coronavirus, as well as at Facebook.com/AspenTimes. Attendees will have the chance to submit questions during the webinar. There may not be time to answer all submitted questions.

The webinar is hosted in partnership with The Aspen Times’ sister newspapers in Colorado and elsewhere across the Mountain West, including the Vail Daily and the Summit Daily.