The Arts Campus at Willits hires Colorado Public Radio’s Kendall Smith to direct programming

The Arts Campus at Willits this week named Colorado Public Radio events manager as its director of programming.

The announcement comes in anticipation of the nonprofit’s planned summer 2021 opening of the Contemporary Center for the Performing Arts in the midvalley.

Smith will implement the organization’s vision for artistic and intellectual programming at the new performance space.

He comes to Basalt from Denver, where he served as Colorado Public Radio’s manager of partnerships and events. He was recently recognized by Gov. Jared Polis as part of the team that received the 2020 Governor’s Award for Downtown Excellence for staging the 2019 Englewood Block Party.

“I am really excited to join the TACAW team and the Roaring Fork Valley community,” Smith said in a news release. “I look forward to building on the momentum developed at the Temporary and programming a beautiful new facility in service to a highly engaged community.”

Smith’s appointment came after a national search that netted more than 100 applicants, according to the announcement. He is due to start his tenure Jan. 4.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Kendall Smith to the TACAW team,” search committee co-chairs Michael Lipkin and Richard Carter said in the announcement. “Even with such a vast number of incredible applicants, it was clear that he was our Director of Programming. His skill set, network and collaborative spirit will help TACAW succeed beyond any of our expectations as we open The Contemporary and far into the future.”