The 50 most-read Aspen Times stories from 2022: 40-31
From Dec. 27 to New Year’s Eve, we’re counting down the top 50 most-read stories online from 2022. This is the second-part of the series, showcasing stories that earned 40th to 31st most-read spots.
40.) Trial looms for Basalt couple accused of PPP loan fraud, investment scam
Aug. 18, 2022
A Basalt couple awaits trial on federal criminal charges that they used fraudulent means to receive over $200,000 through the Paycheck Protection Program and to also collect $1.5 million from investors in a CBD business venture.
Ronald Philip Wallace and Stace Yater-Wallace are scheduled to stand an eight-day trial beginning Feb. 21, 2023, according to an order signed by U.S. District Chief Judge Philip A. Brimmer.
39.) Next RH Guesthouse is ‘teed up in Aspen,’ company CEO says
Sept. 16, 2022
The publicly traded, upscale home-furnishings retailer RH, formerly known as Restoration Hardware, set their eyes on Aspen for new luxury-hotel concept.
38.) Teen charged with assault after striking woman with snowball from Aspen hotel roof
March 25, 2022
A 19-year-old tourist from Chicago allegedly hit a woman walking down the street in the face with a snowball from the fourth floor roof of a downtown hotel. The teen was charged with misdemeanor third-degree assault, and his mother was charged with obstructing an officer. The cases against the teen and his mother described in the story were dismissed by motion of the prosecution and have since been sealed by the court.
37.) I-70 re-opens through Glenwood Canyon after fire near Gypsum prompted closure Saturday afternoon
April 16, 2022
A fire broke out between the Glenwood Canyon and Gypsum near milepost 137, causing I-70 to shut down.
36.) Aspen Skiing Co. gets creative to make dent in worker shortage
Jan. 25, 2022
Aspen Skiing Co. got creative with finding employees last season. In one initiative, they filed for extensions of H-2B visas for 39 workers at the Broadmoor Resort in Colorado Springs.
35.) Snowmass Village visitor dies in mountain-biking accident
Aug. 31, 2022
Michael Kersting, 58, of North Carolina, died in mountain-biking accident in Snowmass this past August.
34.) Frigid, 10-hour Aspen Highlands rescue saves snowboarder
March 11, 2022
Thirty-seven Aspen Highlands ski patrollers and Mountain Rescue Aspen volunteers braved frigid temperatures and treacherous terrain to rescue a stranded snowboarder below Olympic Bowl.
33.) Wildland fire contained near Castle Creek Road
A wildfire broke out near milepost 6, causing the shutdown of Castle Creek Road. The fire was controlled within the same day it broke out.
32.) Downtown Aspen’s unbuilt environment causing angst
Feb. 7, 2022
City of Aspen officials grew increasingly concerned about several buildings controlled by prominent landlord Mark Hunt.
31.) Aspen couple with worker housing defends free-market purchase
July 15, 2022
An Aspen couple was told they may be forced to sell their deed-restricted home.
AVSC’s Ajax Cup returns to Aspen Mountain with impressive list of local, national pros
Hanna Faulhaber’s race strategy is pretty straightforward. She’ll show up with her halfpipe skis — she doesn’t own racing skis — slap some fresh wax on them, point them downhill and “see where it takes me.”