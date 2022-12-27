The 50 most-read Aspen Times stories from 2022: 40-31

The Aspen Times counts down the top 50 most-read stories online from 2022.



From Dec. 27 to New Year’s Eve, we’re counting down the top 50 most-read stories online from 2022. This is the second-part of the series, showcasing stories that earned 40th to 31st most-read spots.

Aug. 18, 2022

A Basalt couple awaits trial on federal criminal charges that they used fraudulent means to receive over $200,000 through the Paycheck Protection Program and to also collect $1.5 million from investors in a CBD business venture.

Ronald Philip Wallace and Stace Yater-Wallace are scheduled to stand an eight-day trial beginning Feb. 21, 2023, according to an order signed by U.S. District Chief Judge Philip A. Brimmer.

This architect’s rendering depicts the RH Guesthouse at the Historic Crystal Palace.

Courtesy image

Sept. 16, 2022





The publicly traded, upscale home-furnishings retailer RH, formerly known as Restoration Hardware, set their eyes on Aspen for new luxury-hotel concept.

March 25, 2022

A 19-year-old tourist from Chicago allegedly hit a woman walking down the street in the face with a snowball from the fourth floor roof of a downtown hotel. The teen was charged with misdemeanor third-degree assault, and his mother was charged with obstructing an officer. The cases against the teen and his mother described in the story were dismissed by motion of the prosecution and have since been sealed by the court.

April 16, 2022

A fire broke out between the Glenwood Canyon and Gypsum near milepost 137, causing I-70 to shut down.

Maurice Linton, Roshane Thompson, and David Williams (from left), all from Jamaica, were working for Aspen Skiing Co. January through March. They landed in Aspen through a creative arrangement between Skico and the Broadmoor Resort in Colorado Springs.

Scott Condon/The Aspen Times

Jan. 25, 2022

Aspen Skiing Co. got creative with finding employees last season. In one initiative, they filed for extensions of H-2B visas for 39 workers at the Broadmoor Resort in Colorado Springs.

Aug. 31, 2022

Michael Kersting, 58, of North Carolina, died in mountain-biking accident in Snowmass this past August.

Aspen Highlands officials sent 20 ski patrollers as well as 17 volunteers from Mountain Rescue Aspen to help save a snowboarder on Thursday at Highlands.

Anna Stonehouse / The Aspen Times archive

March 11, 2022

Thirty-seven Aspen Highlands ski patrollers and Mountain Rescue Aspen volunteers braved frigid temperatures and treacherous terrain to rescue a stranded snowboarder below Olympic Bowl.

Fire crews work at the site of a wildland fire up Castle Creek Road on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Kaya Williams/The Aspen Times

A wildfire broke out near milepost 6, causing the shutdown of Castle Creek Road. The fire was controlled within the same day it broke out.

Feb. 7, 2022

City of Aspen officials grew increasingly concerned about several buildings controlled by prominent landlord Mark Hunt.

July 15, 2022

An Aspen couple was told they may be forced to sell their deed-restricted home.