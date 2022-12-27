 The 50 most-read Aspen Times stories from 2022: 40-31 | AspenTimes.com
The 50 most-read Aspen Times stories from 2022: 40-31

Staff report The Aspen Times
The Aspen Times counts down the top 50 most-read stories online from 2022.

From Dec. 27 to New Year’s Eve, we’re counting down the top 50 most-read stories online from 2022. This is the second-part of the series, showcasing stories that earned 40th to 31st most-read spots.

40.) Trial looms for Basalt couple accused of PPP loan fraud, investment scam

Aug. 18, 2022

A Basalt couple awaits trial on federal criminal charges that they used fraudulent means to receive over $200,000 through the Paycheck Protection Program and to also collect $1.5 million from investors in a CBD business venture. 

Ronald Philip Wallace and Stace Yater-Wallace are scheduled to stand an eight-day trial beginning Feb. 21, 2023, according to an order signed by U.S. District Chief Judge Philip A. Brimmer.

39.) Next RH Guesthouse is ‘teed up in Aspen,’ company CEO says

This architect’s rendering depicts the RH Guesthouse at the Historic Crystal Palace.
Courtesy image

Sept. 16, 2022


The publicly traded, upscale home-furnishings retailer RH, formerly known as Restoration Hardware, set their eyes on Aspen for new luxury-hotel concept.

38.) Teen charged with assault after striking woman with snowball from Aspen hotel roof

March 25, 2022

A 19-year-old tourist from Chicago allegedly hit a woman walking down the street in the face with a snowball from the fourth floor roof of a downtown hotel. The teen was charged with misdemeanor third-degree assault, and his mother was charged with obstructing an officer. The cases against the teen and his mother described in the story were dismissed by motion of the prosecution and have since been sealed by the court.

37.) I-70 re-opens through Glenwood Canyon after fire near Gypsum prompted closure Saturday afternoon

April 16, 2022

A fire broke out between the Glenwood Canyon and Gypsum near milepost 137, causing I-70 to shut down.

36.) Aspen Skiing Co. gets creative to make dent in worker shortage

Maurice Linton, Roshane Thompson, and David Williams (from left), all from Jamaica, were working for Aspen Skiing Co. January through March. They landed in Aspen through a creative arrangement between Skico and the Broadmoor Resort in Colorado Springs.
Scott Condon/The Aspen Times

Jan. 25, 2022

Aspen Skiing Co. got creative with finding employees last season. In one initiative, they filed for extensions of H-2B visas for 39 workers at the Broadmoor Resort in Colorado Springs.

35.) Snowmass Village visitor dies in mountain-biking accident

Aug. 31, 2022

Michael Kersting, 58, of North Carolina, died in mountain-biking accident in Snowmass this past August.

34.) Frigid, 10-hour Aspen Highlands rescue saves snowboarder

Aspen Highlands officials sent 20 ski patrollers as well as 17 volunteers from Mountain Rescue Aspen to help save a snowboarder on Thursday at Highlands.
Anna Stonehouse / The Aspen Times archive

March 11, 2022

Thirty-seven Aspen Highlands ski patrollers and Mountain Rescue Aspen volunteers braved frigid temperatures and treacherous terrain to rescue a stranded snowboarder below Olympic Bowl.

33.) Wildland fire contained near Castle Creek Road

Fire crews work at the site of a wildland fire up Castle Creek Road on Sunday, May 8, 2022.
Kaya Williams/The Aspen Times

A wildfire broke out near milepost 6, causing the shutdown of Castle Creek Road. The fire was controlled within the same day it broke out.

32.) Downtown Aspen’s unbuilt environment causing angst

Feb. 7, 2022

City of Aspen officials grew increasingly concerned about several buildings controlled by prominent landlord Mark Hunt.

31.) Aspen couple with worker housing defends free-market purchase

July 15, 2022

An Aspen couple was told they may be forced to sell their deed-restricted home.

