The 50 most-read Aspen Times stories from 2022: 30-21
From Dec. 27 to New Year’s Eve, we’re counting down the top 50 most-read stories online from 2022. This is the third part of the series, showcasing stories that earned 30th to 21st most-read spots.
30.) Body-recovery effort underway near Devil’s Punchbowl on Independence Pass
June 16, 2022
Responders continued a search and body-recovery effort for a male who fell into the Devil’s Punchbowl area of the Roaring Fork River on Independence Pass and never resurfaced.
29.) Mother loses anti-SLAPP bid to dismiss ex-boyfriend’s defamation lawsuit
Oct. 16, 2022
Colorado Court of Appeals allowed an Aspen man to pursue a defamation lawsuit against his ex-girlfriend for alleging he might have sexually molested their daughter.
28.) Aspen Skiing Co. has big plans for $23 million makeover at Buttermilk
Feb. 28, 2022
Aspen Skiing Co. planned to invest $23 million in new and remodeled facilities at the base of the ’Milk.
27.) Aspen ski legend Andy Mill looks back and prepares for Hall of Fame induction
March 17, 2022
Aspen ski legend Andy Mill was inducted into the Aspen Hall of Fame last April. Writer Jay Cowan shared Mill’s story and what led him to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
26.) Fornell admits Gorsuch vandalism was protest against Aspen Mountain hotel sale
March 8, 2022
Peter Fornell, an Aspen affordable-housing developer, said vandalizing the Gorsuch Ski Cafe was in protest of the $76.25 million sale of 1 acre at the base of Aspen Mountain’s Lift 1A, purchased by a Russian-born billionaire.
25.) Bears charge humans near pile of corn on Aspen yard
Sept. 30, 2022
While community members, Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff, municipal and county agencies, as well as bear coalitions gathered at Pitkin County Library to discuss human-bear conflict solutions; two black bears were reportedly bluff charging pedestrians in an Aspen neighborhood. The two bears were found standing over a large pile of corn in the front yard of a home.
24.) Basalt bartender’s disdain for local vodka triggers incident that leads to arrest on suspicion of menacing, assault
April 29, 2022
A Basalt bartender was arrested on suspicion of felony menacing, stalking, and three misdemeanors after he allegedly went into a violent rage when he learned a customer worked for Woody Creek Distillery.
23.) Bob Braudis: 1944-2022
June 4, 2022
Bob Braudis, former sheriff the Aspen community both knew well and loved, passed away in June from natural causes at the age of 77 years old. The community mourned the passing of Aspen’s peace-loving, legendary lawman.
22.) Denver woman hiking Capitol Peak dies from 900-foot fall
Sept. 3, 2022
In September, a Denver woman died after falling 900 feet from below the summit of Capitol Peak into Pierre Lakes Basin.
21.) Abramovich associate unloads Snowmass home for $10 million
March 25, 2022
Eugene Tenenbaum, a man the Chelsea football club’s website calls one of Roman Abramovich’s “closest associates”, sold his Snowmass home for $10 million, according to property records. Tenenbaum bought the home for $7.7 million in June 2008, months after Abramovich dropped $36.4 million for a Snowmass mansion.
