The 50 most-read Aspen Times stories from 2022: 30-21

From Dec. 27 to New Year’s Eve, we’re counting down the top 50 most-read stories online from 2022. This is the third part of the series, showcasing stories that earned 30th to 21st most-read spots.

June 16, 2022

Responders continued a search and body-recovery effort for a male who fell into the Devil’s Punchbowl area of the Roaring Fork River on Independence Pass and never resurfaced.

Oct. 16, 2022

Colorado Court of Appeals allowed an Aspen man to pursue a defamation lawsuit against his ex-girlfriend for alleging he might have sexually molested their daughter.





Jared Harrell/Courtesy photo

Feb. 28, 2022

Aspen Skiing Co. planned to invest $23 million in new and remodeled facilities at the base of the ’Milk.

Andy Mill at the Datsun Roch Cup Slalom in March 1976. (Rick Lindner/Aspen Historical Society, Lindner Collection)

March 17, 2022

Aspen ski legend Andy Mill was inducted into the Aspen Hall of Fame last April. Writer Jay Cowan shared Mill’s story and what led him to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

March 8, 2022

Peter Fornell, an Aspen affordable-housing developer, said vandalizing the Gorsuch Ski Cafe was in protest of the $76.25 million sale of 1 acre at the base of Aspen Mountain’s Lift 1A, purchased by a Russian-born billionaire.

Black bears standing over a pile of corn in an Aspen neighborhood.

Courtesy Photo

Sept. 30, 2022

While community members, Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff, municipal and county agencies, as well as bear coalitions gathered at Pitkin County Library to discuss human-bear conflict solutions; two black bears were reportedly bluff charging pedestrians in an Aspen neighborhood. The two bears were found standing over a large pile of corn in the front yard of a home.

April 29, 2022

A Basalt bartender was arrested on suspicion of felony menacing, stalking, and three misdemeanors after he allegedly went into a violent rage when he learned a customer worked for Woody Creek Distillery.

Bob Braudis

Photo by Jim Paussa

June 4, 2022

Bob Braudis, former sheriff the Aspen community both knew well and loved, passed away in June from natural causes at the age of 77 years old. The community mourned the passing of Aspen’s peace-loving, legendary lawman.

The 14,130-foot Capitol Peak is in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness area and part of the White River National Forest.

Anna Stonehouse / The Aspen Times |

Sept. 3, 2022

In September, a Denver woman died after falling 900 feet from below the summit of Capitol Peak into Pierre Lakes Basin.

March 25, 2022

Eugene Tenenbaum, a man the Chelsea football club’s website calls one of Roman Abramovich’s “closest associates”, sold his Snowmass home for $10 million, according to property records. Tenenbaum bought the home for $7.7 million in June 2008, months after Abramovich dropped $36.4 million for a Snowmass mansion.