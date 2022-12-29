The 50 most-read Aspen Times stories from 2022: 20-11
From Dec. 27 to New Year’s Eve, we’re counting down the top 50 most-read stories online from 2022. This is the fourth-part of the series, showcasing stories that earned 20th to 11th most-read spots.
20.) Kaplan announces he will step down as leader of Aspen Skiing Co.
March 24, 2022
Aspen Skiing Co. President and CEO Mike Kaplan stunned employees with the announcement of his retirement, which is set for April 2023.
19.) Not business as usual for restaurant and bar space in Aspen’s downtown
March 8, 2022
Restaurants and bars in Aspen-core plan to shut their doors heading into off-season.
18.) Victim in downtown Aspen hit-and-run slowly recovering in Denver
Jan. 4, 2023
A Basalt man slowly recovered in Denver after an 18-year-old hit him with her SUV as he tried to cross Main Street just a few days before Christmas.
17.) Chronic drunk driver arrested again on DUI charge at Aspen airport
April 6, 2022
A Roaring Fork Valley man with at least six prior drunken-driving convictions was arrested at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport and charged with felony DUI.
16.) Warrant active for man accused of ripping off Aspen restaurants
May 24, 2022
Pitkin County Judge Ashley Andrews issued a warrant for the arrest of Shawn Auer at the close of courthouse hours May 17 after he allegedly failed to appear for a status conference concerning a multitude of offenses he faces. The charges recently were consolidated into one case.
15.) Couple begins rebuilding process after horrific tragedy
July 28, 2022
Clint Coerdt and Kate Sartain, Old Snowmass residents, experienced an immense tragedy this past summer. In June, their ranch burnt down. In the fire, Coerdt lost his parents. Through their loss, they saw immense generosity from the Pitkin County community.
14.) Moscow tie lingered for 1A developer
Aug. 10, 2022
Vladislav Doronin, the Soviet-born investor whose company OKO Group in March paid $76.5 million for an acre to build a hotel on Aspen Mountain, held a one-third stake in a Moscow-based company at the time of the purchase despite saying he had ceased conducting business in Russia years earlier.
13.) Carbon dioxide, breathing problems lead to Belly Up evacuation
Feb. 21, 2022
A sold-out basement concert at Belly Up Aspen was evacuated due to a build-up of carbon dioxide that led to breathing problems for patrons. Fortunately, no one was injured.
12.) Teen in Aspen hit-and-run sentenced to 25 days in jail, two years of supervised probation
May 17, 2022
An 18-year-old Florida high school senior pled guilty to a hit-and-run felony charge. As part of a plea agreement, the teen served 25 days in county jail.
11.) Snowboarder dies in Highland Bowl after hitting tree
Jan. 20, 2022
A 42-year-old snowboarder died at Aspen Highlands last January after crashing into a tree on the Y12 line in Highland Bowl.