The 50 most-read Aspen Times stories from 2022: 20-11

The Aspen Times counts down the top 50 most-read stories online from 2022.



From Dec. 27 to New Year’s Eve, we’re counting down the top 50 most-read stories online from 2022. This is the fourth-part of the series, showcasing stories that earned 20th to 11th most-read spots.

President and CEO of Aspen Skiing Company Mike Kaplan stand under Lift 1A after a lap under lift line to celebrate the 75th anniversary of lift access skiing and skico on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

March 24, 2022

Aspen Skiing Co. President and CEO Mike Kaplan stunned employees with the announcement of his retirement, which is set for April 2023.

Visitors walk by the Mill Street restaurants off the pedestrian mall in downtown Aspen on Friday, March 4, 2022. During the upcoming offseason, there will be shuffling among the bar and restaurant spaces.

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

March 8, 2022

Restaurants and bars in Aspen-core plan to shut their doors heading into off-season.





Jan. 4, 2023

A Basalt man slowly recovered in Denver after an 18-year-old hit him with her SUV as he tried to cross Main Street just a few days before Christmas.

April 6, 2022

A Roaring Fork Valley man with at least six prior drunken-driving convictions was arrested at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport and charged with felony DUI.

May 24, 2022

Pitkin County Judge Ashley Andrews issued a warrant for the arrest of Shawn Auer at the close of courthouse hours May 17 after he allegedly failed to appear for a status conference concerning a multitude of offenses he faces. The charges recently were consolidated into one case.

July 28, 2022

Clint Coerdt and Kate Sartain, Old Snowmass residents, experienced an immense tragedy this past summer. In June, their ranch burnt down. In the fire, Coerdt lost his parents. Through their loss, they saw immense generosity from the Pitkin County community.

Vladislav Doronin

Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

Aug. 10, 2022

Vladislav Doronin, the Soviet-born investor whose company OKO Group in March paid $76.5 million for an acre to build a hotel on Aspen Mountain, held a one-third stake in a Moscow-based company at the time of the purchase despite saying he had ceased conducting business in Russia years earlier.

Feb. 21, 2022

A sold-out basement concert at Belly Up Aspen was evacuated due to a build-up of carbon dioxide that led to breathing problems for patrons. Fortunately, no one was injured.

May 17, 2022

An 18-year-old Florida high school senior pled guilty to a hit-and-run felony charge. As part of a plea agreement, the teen served 25 days in county jail.

Highland Bowl on the left with the Temerity section of Aspen Highlands to the right, as seen from the top of Aspen Mountain.

David Krause / The Aspen Times

Jan. 20, 2022

A 42-year-old snowboarder died at Aspen Highlands last January after crashing into a tree on the Y12 line in Highland Bowl.