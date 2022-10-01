The 50 most-read Aspen Times stories from 2022: #10-1

The Aspen Times counts down the top 50 most-read stories online from 2022.



From Dec. 27 to New Year’s Eve, we’re counting down the top 50 most-read stories online from 2022. This is the final part of the series, showcasing stories that earned the top 10 most-read spots.

March 12, 2022

Representatives for the Miami-based OKO Group, which was behind the $76.25 million acquisition of nearly 1 acre at the base of Aspen Mountain, were not ready to publicly discuss the new ownership’s vision or plans for the property, when it went under contract for sale, or how the community-jarring deal came to fruition.

Tommy Hilfiger sold his home at 550 Aspen Alps Road on Aspen Mountain for a $19 million profit after purchasing it in December. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

March 23, 2022

After paying $30.945 million for a 7,150-square-foot home located at 550 Aspen Alps Road in December 2021, fashion power couple Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo’s TCM1 LLC sold the same property for $50 million.





Local Derek Johnson in downtown Aspen after returning home from his period of incarceration on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

After serving two years in the Colorado correctional system for embezzling millions of dollars in a ski equipment scheme, Johnson was back in town in February.

Aug. 24, 2022

A family of bears was euthanized following a home break-in near Maroon Creek Road.

Damage done to the home on Slalom Path after an explosion on Thursday.

Jason Auslander/The Aspen Times

Feb. 5, 2022

At least two people suffered severe injuries and several others were hurt after an explosion at a mansion under construction off McLain Flats Road.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Tim Daniel of Granby holds his record-breaking brook trout. The previous brook trout record was set in 1947.

Courtesy photo

Aug. 6, 2022

Tim Daniel, Granby resident, caught a record-breaking brook trout that weighed 7.84 pounds, measured 23 and 1/4 inches long, and had a girth of 15 and 3/8 inches.

A look at the Lift 1A area at the base of Aspen Mountain on Monday afternoon. The bottom terminal and surrounding buildings were included in the sale to Norway Island LLC for $10 million. (David Krause/The Aspen Times)

March 5, 2022

A Miami-based development firm founded by a Russian-born billionaire paid $76.25 million for nearly 1 acre of land at the base of Aspen Mountain, where the sellers had planned to build a slope-side hotel called the Gorsuch Haus.

Mikaela Shiffrin, center, talks with her ski technician, right, along with her father, Jeff Shiffrin, left, after a 2012 practice run for the women’s World Cup ski race in Aspen.

Nathan Bilow/AP

Jan. 21, 2022

“It’s still pretty painful to think about, so I don’t think about it too much,” Shiffrin said in a video interview with The Associated Press. “I imagine there’s going to be some really, really difficult moments. And, some of it will also be OK. So, it’s like anything in life. With this, the hard moments hit whenever they want. It’s not when you choose to be sad or excited.”

July 9, 2022

The Bureau of Reclamation revised its data on the amount of water stored in Lake Powell, with a new, lower tally taking into account a 4% drop in the reservoir’s total available capacity between 1986 and 2018 due to sedimentation.

Feb. 21. 2022

A departing business jet that skidded off the end of the Aspen airport runway late at night closed the facility for roughly nine hours.