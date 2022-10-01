The 50 most-read Aspen Times stories from 2022: #10-1
From Dec. 27 to New Year’s Eve, we’re counting down the top 50 most-read stories online from 2022. This is the final part of the series, showcasing stories that earned the top 10 most-read spots.
10.) New Aspen investor has luxury hotelier connections
March 12, 2022
Representatives for the Miami-based OKO Group, which was behind the $76.25 million acquisition of nearly 1 acre at the base of Aspen Mountain, were not ready to publicly discuss the new ownership’s vision or plans for the property, when it went under contract for sale, or how the community-jarring deal came to fruition.
9.) Hilfiger flips Aspen home for $50 million, nets $19M in four months
March 23, 2022
After paying $30.945 million for a 7,150-square-foot home located at 550 Aspen Alps Road in December 2021, fashion power couple Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo’s TCM1 LLC sold the same property for $50 million.
8.) Derek Johnson returns to Aspen, wants to make amends
After serving two years in the Colorado correctional system for embezzling millions of dollars in a ski equipment scheme, Johnson was back in town in February.
7.) Momma bear, four cubs put down after breaking into Five Trees home
Aug. 24, 2022
A family of bears was euthanized following a home break-in near Maroon Creek Road.
6.) Aspen-area home explosion sends 4 people to the hospital, injures others
Feb. 5, 2022
At least two people suffered severe injuries and several others were hurt after an explosion at a mansion under construction off McLain Flats Road.
5.) No fish tale: The eye-opening story behind Tim Daniel’s record-breaking brook trout
Aug. 6, 2022
Tim Daniel, Granby resident, caught a record-breaking brook trout that weighed 7.84 pounds, measured 23 and 1/4 inches long, and had a girth of 15 and 3/8 inches.
4.) Gorsuch developers sell slice of Aspen Mountain for $76.25 million
March 5, 2022
A Miami-based development firm founded by a Russian-born billionaire paid $76.25 million for nearly 1 acre of land at the base of Aspen Mountain, where the sellers had planned to build a slope-side hotel called the Gorsuch Haus.
3.) Olympic skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin: Loss of father is ‘still pretty painful’ to deal with
Jan. 21, 2022
“It’s still pretty painful to think about, so I don’t think about it too much,” Shiffrin said in a video interview with The Associated Press. “I imagine there’s going to be some really, really difficult moments. And, some of it will also be OK. So, it’s like anything in life. With this, the hard moments hit whenever they want. It’s not when you choose to be sad or excited.”
2.) Recent drop in Lake Powell’s storage shows how much space sediment is taking up
July 9, 2022
The Bureau of Reclamation revised its data on the amount of water stored in Lake Powell, with a new, lower tally taking into account a 4% drop in the reservoir’s total available capacity between 1986 and 2018 due to sedimentation.
1.) Aspen airport re-opens late Monday night after private jet goes off runway
Feb. 21. 2022
A departing business jet that skidded off the end of the Aspen airport runway late at night closed the facility for roughly nine hours.
