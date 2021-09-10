The 46th annual Snowmass Balloon Festival takes flight
Three days of hot air aviation concludes Sunday
The 46th annual Snowmass Balloon Festival kicked off with the first of three morning hot air balloon launches and a downvalley race on Sept. 10 in Snowmass Village.
First-day festivities also included a “Night Glow” where spectators could view the vessels in the dark. Launches continue Saturday and Sunday from 7-9 a.m.
Onlookers can get up close and personal in the fields near Town Park or can see the balloons in flight from many trails throughout the village. Parking is available at Town Park and along Brush Creek Road, where there is a partial closure each morning of the festival to allow people to park and watch from their cars. For more information, visit gosnowmass.com.
