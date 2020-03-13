The 2020 Aprés Ski Guide For Cannabis Enthusiasts

Courtney Smith, founder of Thug Yoga

POT PSA With the novel COVID-19 Coronavirus having broken out in Aspen, under no circumstances should you share joints, pipes, bongs, vapes, etc. at social gatherings, or even at home with your significant other. For up-to-date local information, visit pitkincounty.com/coronavirus. And because it can’t be said enough…wash your hands (and sanitize your smoking accoutrements)!

Whether it’s officially welcomed or not, weed has always been a part of the après-ski scene at most resorts in the Rocky Mountains.

Despite the fact that there are nine dispensaries downtown, there are still no legal options to partake in public. So revelers have to get creative in how they consume cannabis at any of Aspen-Snowmass’ notorious afternoon parties. If dancing in ski boots isn’t for you, cannabis-friendly friends can turn to other in-town options for a more chill outing or DIY with a self-care session at home.

And the best part of a cannabis-infused après-ski? You’ll beat everyone to the lift the next morning without a hangover! Here are 12 high-minded ways to unwind after a day on the slopes.

ACTUAL APRÉS

A go-to shopping list for the most discreet, party-friendly provisions—all available at your local dispensary of choice (visit brand websites for stockists):

1906 GO Drops

Pop a pack of 1906’s new pills (officially “Drops”) into your pocket for the quickest post-ski pick-me-up. Pressed with 5 milligrams of THC and 5 milligrams of CBD, the GO formula activates in 20 minutes and provides a powerful blend of cannabis and caffeine to promote energy so you can micro dose your way through blaring EDM. $25, 1906newhighs.com

Phyx by Spherex

PHYX cannabis-infused sparkling water

Hydrate while getting high with Spherex’s signature cannabis-infused sparkling water. Each mild, micro-dosed serving contains 2.5 milligrams of THC in a patented formula developed to have zero trace of a weedy taste with the effects felt in 10 minutes. Plus, it literally looks, feels and tastes like a bottle of Voss, so no one will even notice you’re imbibing. $24 (4-pack), getmyphyx.com

Pax Era Pro

Pax Era portable vaporizer

There’s no better discreet, portable vaporizer than the Pax Era, which just unveiled an upgraded Pro model. Also compatible with its patented pods, each containing 500 milligrams of pure cannabis oil, the Pax Era Pro offers more technology, predictability, control and potency than ever before. And the new PodID addition to the PAX app addresses the cannabis industry’s transparency issues with batch number matching, lab test results and terpene profiles so you know exactly what you’re inhaling. $69.99 (pods sold separately), pax.com

Willie’s Reserve High Five Pack

This branded tin from Willie Nelson’s eponymous cannabis collection comes with five whole-flower, no-trim, half-gram joints—perfect for smoking on the go with enough to go around for your group of friends. $30, williesreserve.com

ALTERNATIVE APRÉS

Get your creative juices flowing or rejuvenate sore muscles at any one of these lower-key activities—perfect for popping an edible or having a quick smoke session beforehand:

Masterpiece Mine

The Red Brick Center for the Arts’ signature sip and paint series (Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m.) includes expert instruction, light appetizers and wine as you mimic the masters on your own canvas. All the art supplies you’ll need are also provided. $45, Red Center for the Arts, redbrickaspen.com

Thug Yoga

Courtney Smith, founder of Thug Yoga

An Aspen original founded and led by longtime local yogi Courtney Smith, Thug Yoga spins hip hop beats while incorporating hilarious pose names—all while sipping Aspen Brewing Co. beer in between. Through a partnership with Sopris Health & Wellness, students can also sample its CBD products before class starts (Mondays and Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m.) with Smith offering a Soothing Salve mini neck massage during final savasana. $10 (drop-in), Aspen Shakti, thugyoga.com

Aspen Art Museum

Take a leisurely stroll through the Aspen Art Museum, which presents rotating, innovative exhibitions from the international contemporary art scene. Afterward, grab a green matcha latte or a glass of wine at the art museum’s rooftop SO Café (Tuesdays through Saturdays until 6 p.m.), where you can take in epic views of Aspen Mountain. Free, aspenartmuseum.org

Remède Spa at the St. Regis

Expanding upon its extensive CBD-infused spa menu offerings, book the new “Rocky Mountain Vibes” treatment—a recovery massage intended to stimulate circulation, ease muscle tension, and improve flexibility for avid alpine and uphill skiers. The 90-minute session combines stretching, acupressure and vibrating massage, utilizing the healing properties of CBD to relieve muscle aches, inflammation and joint pain while incorporating the vibration therapy of the Hyperice Hypervolt. $425, stregisaspen.com

AT-HOME APRÉS

Pick up your favorite indica strain (High Country’s pick is Aspen OG from Best Day Ever) before heading home for a high hot tub (or bath) soak followed by a solo self-care session in your coziest sweats:

K. Haring Glass

Up your coffee table glass game with Higher Standards’ recently launched K. Haring Collection, featuring the famed artist’s most iconic works. The lineup includes every essential for an elevated smoking experience with each custom-designed piece adorned with a playful pop art pattern. From $30, haringglass.com

Beboe Therapies High-Potency CBD Sheet Mask

Soothe wind and/or sun-burned skin with Beboe Therapies’ do-everything sheet mask. Each treatment is infused with 50 milligrams of CBD along with vitamin C, vitamin E, aloe, algae extract and more all-natural ingredients to help stressed skin recover in just 30 minutes. $18, beboetherapies.com

Mary’s Medicinals Muscle Freeze

This Icy Hot-like, light formula combines organic, hemp-sourced CBD with naturally cooling plant nutrients, which makes it work in an instant. Each 3.25 ounce bottle is packed with 50 milligrams of active cannabinoids, providing relief that lasts up to four hours per application to sore ski legs. $35, madebymarys.com

Daughter of the Land Cypress Cannabidiol Bath Soak

Born in Seattle, Daughter of the Land sources strictly organic and fair-trade, food-grade ingredients for its eco-conscious, CBD-based collection of bath and body products. Its best-selling Cypress blend was formulated for both the muscles and mind, with an earthy essence that will transport you back into the trees you skied all day. $28, daughteroftheland.com (also available locally at Local Coffee House)

