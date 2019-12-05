The 2019 Aspen Nonprofit Wish List

It’s giving season and we’ve checked in with Aspen area charities for our annual wish list. As always, their answers surprised us. Each of these organizations, of course, would appreciate a year-end donation to serve their mission. But, asked for their biggest wish this holiday season, local nonprofits also said the most meaningful way you can help is by giving your time, giving your attention or, in one case, giving an old snowboard.

These are their wishes, in their own words.

Anderson Ranch Arts Center

A gift of $550 provides room and board for a scholarship student. A gift of $150 covers workshop supply fees for a scholarship student. This financial support allows artists of all backgrounds and abilities to experience life-changing opportunities for art making and dialogue at Anderson Ranch. andersonranch.org

Aspen Animal Shelter

The Aspen Animal Shelter invites you to spend the holiday season socializing with the homeless pets. You can cuddle with a cat, walk or hang out with a dog, or even wash the dirty bowls 🙂 dogsaspen.com

Aspen Choral Society

Aspen Choral Society (ACS) rehearses in the Basalt Middle School music room and wishes for a tax-deductible $14,000 donation to purchase a new Yamaha U3 instrument to be shared between the school music programs and Aspen Choral Society. In addition, ACS welcomes new singers of all ages, genders and singing abilities to join the Choral Society. Contact Paul Dankers at 970-309-8565.

Aspen community foundation

Give today! Whether to Aspen Community Foundation or other nonprofits of your choice, just give. Aspencommunityfoundation.org

Aspen Community Theatre

ACT is one of the longest running theater companies in Colorado and in need of new sound equipment to stay up to date with changing technology; please contact Travis at info@aspencommunitytheatre.org to give. ACT is also always looking to expand their family with new volunteers, singers, dancers and crewmembers.

Aspen Film

The primary goal of Aspen Film is to enrich and build community by offering spectacular films from independent filmmakers around the globe that promote a deep reflection about the world in which we live. $250 underwrites 10 students to attend an Aspen Film festival screening, $1,500 covers the cost of bringing on Shortsfest filmmakers to Aspen and into schools. aspenfilm.org

The Aspen Historical Society

The Aspen Historical Society Archive seeks the following artifacts for the AHS Collection: snowboards with a special story and specific ski models including Dynamic VR-17 (circa 1960), K2 Competition (1969) and Olin Mark 8 (circa 1975). To donate your piece of history, contact AHS at archive@aspenhistory.org or 970-925-3721.

Aspen Public Radio

Aspen Public Radio’s wish is to have guests attend our event, “The Colorado River: Lifeline of the West,” on Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. featuring KUNC reporter Luke Runyon, National Geographic photographer Pete McBride, and Aspen Public Radio reporter Christin Kay discussing the health and longevity of the Colorado River. Please consider purchasing a ticket and becoming a member today at 970-920-9000 or aspenpublicradio.org.

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet

Aspen Sana Fe Ballet’s Folklórico enriches the lives of children K-12 in the Roaring Fork Valley through free after-school instruction in Mexican folkloric dance. A $250 donation would cover the costs of folklorico shoes for five students. aspensantafeballet.org

Aspen Strong

Our wish: For every resident from Aspen to Parachute to take a Check Up from the Neck Up and keep up with their mental hygiene at aspenstrong.org/checkup. Support community mental health at aspenstrong.org/donate.

Aspen Thrift Shop

The Aspen Thrift Shop continues to welcome and need new volunteers. The commitment is only twice a month; the payoff is helping community, making new friends and having lots of fun. Apply online, http://www.aspenthriftshop.org

Aspen Words

As we look toward the 23rd anniversary season of Winter Words, our No. 1 wish is to provide more young people with access to inspirational authors and role models in the arts. A $5,000 gift will underwrite 200 student tickets to the Winter Words author series, helping us to encourage the next generation of writers. Marie Chan, 970-925-3122 ext. 1 marie.chan@aspeninstitute.org

Aspen Youth Center

AYC would like to ask for community members to volunteer to teach classes such as cooking, science, art, or any special skills they may have. We are also in need of a 14-passenger van to expand our Outdoor Explore program. Aspenyouthcenter.org

Challenge Aspen

Challenge Aspen is grateful to consistently provide the safest environment for our participants who live with cognitive, service-related, and/or physical disabilities, therefore, we are seeking funding to replace the carpet/flooring in our equipment room and would also love two Mac laptops to be used by Challenge Aspen staff, interns and volunteers. Contact Garry Schalla at 970-300-3384 or gschalla@challengeaspen.org.

Chris Klug Foundation

Our wish is for a $1,000 donation to cover the cost of two new custom 10×10 tents. We host 100-plus events every year, nationally, and our current tents cannot keep up. chrisklugfoundation.org

Cornerstone Christian School

Cornerstone Christian School’s wish is financial support for our Infant and Toddler Program that is offered to all Roaring Fork families. CCS created a flexible tuition plan that offers families, regardless of income, a choice in choosing a school for their children. More information is available by contacting Principal Emily Lambert at elamber@cornerstonebasalt.net.

Growing Years Preschool

A $200-gift card to Discount School supplies for art supplies (www.discountschoolsupply.com); rug runners for our infant center hallway in any color; shelving unit for Pre-K classroom; Bamboo Builder Marble Run for our Pre-K classroom (www.fatbraintoys.com); discovery table for our toddler room (www.kaplanco.com).

English In Action

English In Action creates community connections by matching volunteer tutors with adults who want to improve their English skills. This holiday season, we need new tutors and financial support to help the many patient learners on our long waiting list. Foreign language skills are not necessary to become a tutor. englishinaction.org

Lucky Day Animal Rescue

Lucky Day Animal Rescue’s wish this year is that people take the time to consider adoption! It is so rewarding and we have great shelters and rescues right here in our valley. Not ready to adopt? We would love more foster homes so we can save more animals in need! Go to LuckyDayRescue.org for a foster application.

Response

Response supports survivors of domestic and sexual abuse in our community. In addition to financial donations which are always so important to us (and can be made at http://www.responsehelps.org/donate, we need the following household items for our emergency shelter unit: 20 piece flatware set, pots, pans, casserole dish, set of 8 drinking glasses, measuring cups and spoons, large mixing spoon and good condition children’s toys. For anyone experiencing abuse please note our 24-hour crisis helpline number, 970-925-SAFE.

Roaring Fork Conservancy

As your local river and watershed nonprofit, we spend a good deal of time in or near water. Roaring Fork Conservancy’s wish is for a medium-sized laminator to help us greatly extend the lifespan of our printed materials! Sheryl Sabandal, 970-927-1290 ext. 111, sheryl@roaringfork.org

Shining Stars Foundation

Shining Stars Foundation is collecting hope this season to gift to children faced with cancer and their families. http://www.ShiningStarsFoundation.org

Summit 54

Our wish is for enrichment programming underwriters for art classes for $875/class. Each class will provide hands-on art experiences for 20 under-served children two times per week for five weeks during the highly effective Summer Advantage program. Underwriters for science, computer programming and yoga enrichment classes are also needed. Any sized donation for enrichment programming would be gratefully appreciated. Contact Terri Caine at 970-618-2219 or terri@summit54.org.

TACAW

The Arts Campus at Willits (TACAW) wishes for broad community support for the construction of The Contemporary, a future-ready venue that will host a rich mix of performing arts, entertainment and provocative programming. tacaw.org

A Way Out

A Way Out is wishing for $2,000 to help sponsor an individual and their family in the valley who are dealing with substance abuse and need in-patient treatment and counseling support. On our “Wish List” we are also hoping for a laptop computer for our alumni coordinator. awayout.org

YouthZone

Our new building in Glenwood Springs needs an ADA-compliant dishwasher. This central location has a multi-use capacity for one-on-one meetings to community training and meetings. If you can help, call 970-945-9300 or contact us at info@youthzone.com.