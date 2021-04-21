Texas oil man charged with Aspen sex assault

A man with links to the Texas oil business was charged with felony sexual assault earlier this month after allegedly raping a woman at his hotel in Aspen, according to court documents.

Scott Wood, 61, of Brookshire, Texas, turned himself in to Aspen police Monday, then appeared in Pitkin County District Court where Judge Chris Seldin ordered him to post a $10,000 cash bond. Seldin allowed Wood to leave the state and return to Texas.

The victim told police she met Wood on April 2 at Cloud Nine Alpine Bistro on Aspen Highlands and they exchanged numbers. Later that day, Wood texted her, asking if she wanted to meet that night for drinks and she agreed, according to a warrantless arrest affidavit filed in Pitkin County District Court.

They met at the Caribou Club in Aspen, where the woman said she “felt encouraged to drink a lot more than she would usually drink,” according to the affidavit. After the Caribou Club, they went to 7908 Aspen, where they consumed more alcohol until just before 2 a.m., the affidavit states.

She then went back to Wood’s suite at The Little Nell hotel in Aspen, though she told police she didn’t “remember much of what happened from ‘walking in, to ending up in the bed with all my clothes off,’” according to the affidavit. The woman said she remembered vomiting, and that her clothes were strewn around the room the next morning in a way that made her think Wood removed them but she didn’t remember taking them off, the affidavit states.

The woman said she only remembered bits and pieces of the interaction in the hotel suite, though she said she hadn’t had sex for nearly two years and doesn’t have sex with anyone she’s not in a relationship with. She said she woke up in the morning in bed with Wood completely naked, when he made crude comments about having sex with her twice the night before, according to the affidavit.

The woman was later examined and treated by a doctor and also examined by a nurse trained to look for evidence of sexual assault. In addition, she told police she normally dates younger men, was not attracted to older men and was not attracted to Wood.

“(She) told (police) that she agreed to meet Wood because she thought she might be able to sell him some art,” according to the affidavit. “(She) told (police) that she did not give Wood consent to have sex with her and didn’t think she was capable to giving consent due to her level of intoxication.”

Wood did not return a text message Wednesday seeking comment.

Chris Flood, Wood’s Houston-based attorney, said Wednesday that he advised his client not to comment on the allegations.

“The only comment I would have is that, as in all these types of cases, (her version of what happened) is only one side of the story,” Flood said.

Wood is a former owner of ERG and NewBridge Resources, both Houston-based oil companies, according to LinkedIn and online sources.