Texas man rescued after stream crossing impalement on Buckskin Pass

A 26-year-old Texas man who impaled himself with his trekking pole while hiking on Buckskin Pass was airlifted to a Glenwood Springs hospital Monday night, according to a press release.

The injury apparently occurred as the man and his wife attempted to cross Snowmass Creek at an elevation of 10,825 in an area known as Lost Remuda Basin.

Two off-duty paramedics discovered the man with the pole through his thigh/groin area while hiking on the Maroon-Snowmass Trail, while volunteers from Mountain Rescue Aspen hiked into field to guide the man’s 25-year-old wife to safety, the release from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office states.

Pitkin County’s emergency dispatch center received a call from an emergency satellite service about the injured man at 6:55 p.m., informing them that the man’s bleeding was controlled and he needed immediate evacuation. It was not clear from the press release who triggered the satellite alert or whether the paramedics were responsible for stabilizing the man.

A CareFlight of the Rockies helicopter landed in a nearby meadow about 9 p.m. and evacuated the man to Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs. A Mountain Rescue Aspen team made contact about 2 a.m. with the wife, who needed help because all her gear and provisions had been washed away down stream during the stream crossing, according to the press release.

The woman and MRA volunteers were out of the field by 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.