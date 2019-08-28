Teraha Mattorano of Carbondale ID’d as woman killed in crash on Frying Pan Road

The victim of Tuesday morning’s single-vehicle crash on Frying Pan Road was Teraha Mattorano, 42, of Carbondale, according to the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office.

The cause and manner of Mattorano’s death is pending completion of an autopsy, the Coroner’s Office said Wednesday.

Mattorano was killed when the SUV she was driving went off the road and struck a tree, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

She was wearing a seat belt, authorities said. The accident occurred between mile markers 12 and 13. Authorities were alerted at 8:42 a.m.

She was a 1995 graduate of Roaring Fork High School, according to her Facebook page.