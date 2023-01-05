Taikun brings omakase to Bad Harriet this winter

Bad Harriet

After a successful pop-up at the Marble Bar at the Aspen Residences last summer, New York-based Taikun Sushi is back for an epicurean takeover of Bad Harriett at Hotel Jerome.

Taikun is the result of a partnership between Japanese sushi chef Kei Yoshino and NYC/Aspen restaurateur Ryan Chadwick (Grey Lady, Nakazawa, Aspen Pie Shop, etc.).

After studying the art of sushi in Japan and working in New York City for a decade, Yoshino partnered with Chadwick and opened Taikun Sushi. The restaurant was meant to be a temporary eight-seat pop-up omakase counter in the Lower East side of Manhattan but soon became a permanent fixture in the neighborhood. They eventually expanded to Miami and set up short-term pop-ups in the Catskills and Aspen.

The original New York location boasts an adjacent, private speakeasy accessed through a freezer door; so, when it came to partnering with an appropriate Aspen venue for its winter pop-up, Bad Harriet was exactly what the team at Taikun wanted. Housed in the 1904 Victorian next to the Hotel Jerome and the original home of The Aspen Times, Bad Harriet is an underground speakeasy-inspired space with a modern-vintage art deco design that aims to transport guests to a different time while offering an extensive bespoke cocktail menu paired with small bites.

According to the Taikun team, “The Taikun brand was created to bring premium omakase experiences to stunning venues (previously: NYC, The Catskills, Miami, and Aspen) — Bad Harriet is just that. A beautifully designed space with exceptional spirits and cocktails and a first-class team running the show.”





Omakase, which literally translates to “I leave it up to you,” means that the diner relinquishes control of their meal to the chef, who provides them with curated dishes based on seasonal quality ingredients at the chef’s discretion.

According to Patrick Davila, general manager of Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection, Taikun knows how to execute the experience perfectly.

“Bad Harriet and Taikun share their commitment to excellence and playfulness. I’m a fan of Ryan Chadwick and everything he does, as a guest myself of some of his ventures. I find this partnership to be a perfect fit for Hotel Jerome and Bad Harriet. Every bite is very well-thought out and makes for a wonderful progression through the Omakase. Our guests can expect an immersive experience, where dishes are meticulously paired with an array of wines, sake, and cocktails to best showcase each bite and sip,” he said.

Diners who made it to Taikun’s summer pop-up at Marble Bar will recognize general manager Adrian Taylor, who is running the front of the house in his usual warm and energetic way, while effortlessly guiding guests through the premier cocktail and sake pairings on offer.

Then, there is the food.

Chef Kei’s menu consists of a 14-piece, nine-course journey that showcases luxurious ingredients that match the vibe and winter weather of Aspen. Chef Kei Yoshino’s preparation and style is traditional, focusing on the quality of the fish and ingredients, noting “if it’s not the best, I won’t serve it.”

The first three appetizer courses are served as a flight to start the meal — seasonal sashimi, A5 wagyu tartare, and miso cod. Other menu highlights include the chawanmushi — a traditional Japanese savory egg custard dish, topped with Hokkaido Uni and Ikura, Uni with shaved black truffle, and a hand roll with Otoro, tsukemono (Japanese pickles), and caviar.

“At Taikun, guest satisfaction is our number one goal,” said Chef Kei. “I want you to enjoy my style, taste the highest quality of fish, have fun, and leave happy.”

