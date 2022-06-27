TACAW announces free summer concert series in Basalt
Three performances on tap for July and August
The Arts Campus at Willits (TACAW) has announced a free summer concert series featuring shows by Husbands, Nick Waterhouse and Eli “Paperboy” Reed.
The series this year builds on last summer’s series presented in partnership with the town of Basalt.
All shows will be free with registration or $5 at the door.
The Oklahoma City-based band Husbands will bring their “landlocked beach pop” to the TACAW stage July 2. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8.
Singer-songwriter Nick Waterhouse is slated to bring an eight-piece band and a mix of rhythm and blues, jazz and soul to TACAW on July 8. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8.
Eli “Paperboy” Reed, also a soulful singer-songwriter, will perform Aug. 24 at Lions Park in Basalt. The show starts at 7 p.m.
“In keeping with TACAW’s mission of sustaining a connected, engaged and inspired community, we are thrilled to present three incredible nights of music, offered at no cost,” TACAW Executive Director Ryan Honey said.
“These acts, spread across the summer, are sure to get everyone up and on their feet, both at our campus and at Lions Park. I invite everyone to get to know these artists as I’m sure you’ll get hooked just like me,” he added.
To register for free in advance, visit tacaw.org.
