Sylvan Fire updates: Forest Service says blaze has consumed over 1,400 acres

A large plume of smoke from the Sylvan Fire towers over a home in Eagle Ranch, as seen Monday afternoon from East Haystacker Road. The fire has grown to more than 2 square miles.

Nate Peterson/npeterson@vaildaily.com

5 p.m. update: The Sylvan Fire burning south of Eagle has grown to 1,425 acres —2.2 square miles — since it ignited Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters are making progress securing fire line on the east and west sides of the fire, which is burning 12 miles south of Eagle, said David Boyd with the U.S. Forest Service.

The fire is burning in timber on the White River National Forest about half a mile from Sylvan Lake State Park. The cause is under investigation, but lightning is suspected.

About 75 personnel are assigned to the fire along with a light and heavy helicopter.

The White River National Forest has issued a closure order for the area around the Sylvan Fire. Campers and others recreating in Sylvan Lake State Park and much of the surrounding lands have been evacuated. Much of the area in the vicinity of the fire has been closed, including Sylvan Lake State Park. Firefighters have taken steps to protect structures at the state park.

A virtual community briefing will be held tonight at 6 p.m. on the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Crews battling the Sylvan Fire near Eagle worked through much of the night to create fire lines along the power line road.

Firefighters reported extreme fire behavior Sunday as strong winds pushed the fire to the south and southeast.

After the fire broke out around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, it quickly grew to more than 180 acres by nightfall.

Evacuation orders

Campers and others recreating in Sylvan Lake State Park and much of the surrounding lands were evacuated Sunday. The area in the vicinity of the fire has been closed, including Sylvan Lake State Park. Firefighters have taken steps to protect structures at the state park. Other infrastructure at risk includes an Xcel Energy transmission cable.

Boyd said there is a manned closure at the east and west forks on Brush Creek Road. Forest Road 412 south of Gypsum is also closed. “For now, people should just stay out of the area,” Boyd said.

Along with campers and others recreating at Sylvan Lake State Park, evacuations have included the Yeoman Park, Crooked Creek Pass dispersed camping, LEDE Reservoir and Hardscrabble areas. The latest evacuation orders related to the Sylvan Fire can be found at ecemo.org.

As of 6:30 a.m. Monday, the upper Frying Pan from the Dam to Hagerman Pass is under pre-evacuation notice due to the fire. An evacuation center is set up at the Basalt High School (600 Southside Drive). If you choose to evacuate and need resources, go to the Basalt High School.

The town of Eagle has posted information about fire-related trail closures at https://www.townofeagle.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=519 .

The latest information, including a map of the closure when it is available, will be posted at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7562 .

The Forest Service is considering the fire a Type-III incident . Crews from Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, Eagle River Fire Protection District and the U.S. Forest Service-White River National Forest responded.

Firefighters on the Western Slope area also responded to a wildland fire in South Routt County on Sunday, and lightning sparked small fire in North Routt County on Sunday.

John LaConte and Nate Peterson contributed reporting.