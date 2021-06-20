Sylvan Fire burning in Eagle County up to 180 acres by Sunday night
Fire near Eagle is active within a mile of campground at Sylvan Lake State Park
A wildland fire that broke out around 3:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon near the campground at Sylvan Lake State Park quickly grew to more than 180 acres by nightfall.
The fire, which remains active as of 9:15 p.m. Sunday, is burning in the White River National Forest immediately west of the campground at Sylvan Lake State Park. Local forest service spokesperson David Boyd said the best estimate crews had on the ground as of nightfall put the fire at about 180 acres — a little more than a quarter of a square mile.
But a flyover, expected for late Sunday night or some time Monday, will give crews a better estimate, Boyd said.
Flyovers for acreage estimates of fires in the West are in demand at the moment, as there are many fires burning, Boyd said.
The main area of concern in the Sylvan Fire is an Xcel Energy transmission cable.
Sixty firefighters, Boyd said, along with four single-engine air tankers and a type-III light helicopter worked the fire Sunday.
The fire is burning in lodgepole pine and other timber and is being pushed by high winds.
Campers and others recreating at Sylvan Lake State Park, Yeoman Park, Crooked Creek Pass dispersed camping, LEDE Reservoir and Hardscrabble were evacuated late Sunday afternoon after the fire broke out. Residents were still allowed into nearby communities.
The cause of the blaze is unknown and under investigation, Boyd said. The Forest Service is considering the fire a Type-III incident.
Crews from Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, Eagle River Fire Protection District and the U.S. Forest Service-White River National Forest responded.
Boyd also said other fires burning in other parts of Western Colorado are drawing aerial support.
Firefighters on the Western Slope area also responded to a wildland fire in South Routt County on Sunday, and lightning sparked small fire in North Routt County on Sunday, as well.
—This story will be updated
